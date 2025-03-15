M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,089 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 41.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 77,005 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 385,207 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,192,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,704,000 after buying an additional 1,053,218 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,135,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.40 to $9.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. New Street Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.97.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

