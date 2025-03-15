M&T Bank Corp Sells 306 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wingstop by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $213.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.87 and its 200 day moving average is $325.57. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $433.86.

Wingstop announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $359.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.67.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

