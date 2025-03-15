M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,984 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BROS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 38.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.53, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

