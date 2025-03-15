M&T Bank Corp Sells 944 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -89.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.