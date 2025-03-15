M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEPN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $3,197,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Septerna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Septerna

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $57,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,855. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ezekowitz purchased 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $47,567.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,184.85. This represents a 43.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 74,346 shares of company stock valued at $439,670 over the last quarter.

Septerna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEPN opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45. Septerna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

