M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Weatherford International by 1,138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Weatherford International by 643.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,507.23. The trade was a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Depinder Sandhu sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $929,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,517.72. This represents a 61.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,725. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.