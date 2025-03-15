National Bank Financial Forecasts New Gold FY2027 Earnings

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year.
New Gold Stock Performance
TSE NGD opened at C$4.59 on Thursday. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.61, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.91.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.
