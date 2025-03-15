Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Navigator Stock Performance

Shares of NVGS opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.39. Navigator has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. Research analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Navigator

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,034,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after buying an additional 207,851 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,001,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,711 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 852,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 57,966 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Navigator by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 136,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 682,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 496,220 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

