Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Newmark Group Stock Up 4.7 %

NMRK stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.96. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

