NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,981 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 505,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,401,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,298,000 after acquiring an additional 617,164 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,592 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

NYSE JPM opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

