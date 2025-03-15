nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 57.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

