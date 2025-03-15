NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.0% of TFB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,898.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,836,220,000 after buying an additional 55,859,917 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,734,483,000 after buying an additional 6,118,674 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,039,125 shares of company stock valued at $137,062,338. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

