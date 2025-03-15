NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at NVIDIA
In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,039,125 shares of company stock worth $137,062,338 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVDA opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.17.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
