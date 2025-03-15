Oppenheimer Cuts Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $189.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $234.00 to $189.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.89 and its 200-day moving average is $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $152.52 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,944,000 after buying an additional 3,198,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,730,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,678,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,889 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,539,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

