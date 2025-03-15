Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Update

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Origin Energy Price Performance

Origin Energy stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments.

