OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports.

OSB Group Stock Performance

OSB stock opened at GBX 455.60 ($5.89) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 408.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 393.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.41. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 343.60 ($4.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.50 ($6.90).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 27.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that OSB Group will post 85.1214128 EPS for the current year.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.