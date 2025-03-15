PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.59. PAVmed shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 306,343 shares changing hands.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PAVmed from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAVmed stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 6.32% of PAVmed worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

