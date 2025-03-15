Phreesia’s (PHR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

PHR opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $34,885.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,994.13. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,220. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,915 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.