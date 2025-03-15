Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 8,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.47.

Pinterest Stock Up 2.5 %

PINS stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 50,535 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,717,179.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,156,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,304,428.14. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $35,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,338.28. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,879 shares of company stock worth $3,653,577 in the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

