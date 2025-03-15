Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.04.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $115.83 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $1,690,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,393.68. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $5,919,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,106. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,766 shares of company stock valued at $73,804,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,399 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 856.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,604,000 after buying an additional 836,591 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cloudflare by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,178,000 after purchasing an additional 804,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

