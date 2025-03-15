Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8,323 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 121,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 109,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4,503.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,368,000 after buying an additional 335,425 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,248,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $276.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.