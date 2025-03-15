Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 144,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,628,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Balchem at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Balchem by 8.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 33.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 129.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Balchem by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $167.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.80. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $137.69 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

