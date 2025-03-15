Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 132,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,330,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $20,290,000. Finally, Legacy Trust increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TTWO opened at $204.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
