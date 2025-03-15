Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,554,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GoDaddy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,678 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,923,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 3,227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after buying an additional 350,839 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3,836.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 358,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 349,358 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.25. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,310.21. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $597,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,153 shares in the company, valued at $66,300,778.53. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,480 shares of company stock worth $3,849,169. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

