Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

CHKP stock opened at $224.84 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $230.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.