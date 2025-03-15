Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Hess by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE HES opened at $148.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.18 and its 200 day moving average is $140.19. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

