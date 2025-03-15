Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 153,082 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,718,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Dover as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $181.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.49. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $168.20 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

