Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 103,362 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,362 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $20,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,564 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,517 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,226,000 after purchasing an additional 178,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,723,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.56 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

