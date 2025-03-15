Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,867,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,294,000 after purchasing an additional 68,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,376,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

