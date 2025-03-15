Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 184,775 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,970,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,499,000 after acquiring an additional 99,328 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.30 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

