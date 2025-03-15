Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 37,194 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,294,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 3.4 %

LAD opened at $295.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.27. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $405.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total value of $126,054.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,786.90. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total transaction of $80,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,444.40. The trade was a 18.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,246 shares of company stock valued at $433,724. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.36.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Further Reading

