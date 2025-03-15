Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 63,809 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $23,535,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $335.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.29 and its 200-day moving average is $406.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $321.93 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

