Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $13.76 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 537,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 309,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,900,000 after purchasing an additional 145,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,015,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $415.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $376.14 and a 1 year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

