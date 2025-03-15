Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $15.22 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,218,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $325.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $284.84 and a one year high of $402.25. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.36.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

