Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $15.45 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 132,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.75 and its 200-day moving average is $138.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

