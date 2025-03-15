Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $19.35 Million in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 135,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,345,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in ITT by 232.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

ITT Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE ITT opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.01 and a 12 month high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.