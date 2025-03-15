Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $20.97 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,478,000 after purchasing an additional 666,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,462,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,808. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.0 %

BURL opened at $228.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

