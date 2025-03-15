Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $15.72 Million Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $425.58 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.92.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

