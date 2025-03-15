Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $17.60 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,469 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,602,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $1,851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,198,700.75. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.46. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Baird R W upgraded Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.61.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

