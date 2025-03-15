Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $22.83 Million Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,048 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,831,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Owens Corning as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Owens Corning by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $144.09 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

Get Our Latest Report on OC

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.