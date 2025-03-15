Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $23.32 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 122,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after buying an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

VXF opened at $175.05 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $159.39 and a 12-month high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.18 and a 200-day moving average of $190.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

