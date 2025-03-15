Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $26.09 Million Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,091,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.69.

MOH stock opened at $308.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.20. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

