Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $28.42 Million Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $28,422,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Insulet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 5,928.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 325,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,416 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $53,184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 43.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 193,839 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 27.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,697,000 after acquiring an additional 163,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,998,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $255.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.53. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

