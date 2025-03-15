Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 142,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $258.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $263.70.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,648 shares of company stock worth $3,382,462. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

