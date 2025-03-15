Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 92,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS opened at $152.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

