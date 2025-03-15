Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 119,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $211.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.26 and its 200-day moving average is $227.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 60.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

