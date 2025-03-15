Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after purchasing an additional 308,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,433,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $87.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

