Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 31,882 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $51.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

