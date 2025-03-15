Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 71,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,525,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,394 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,367,000 after purchasing an additional 99,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,258,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 42,555 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,649 shares of company stock valued at $738,519. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CLH opened at $193.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.54 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.92 and its 200 day moving average is $238.34.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.