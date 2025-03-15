Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,920,000 after acquiring an additional 78,351 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,811,000 after acquiring an additional 65,735 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $253.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

